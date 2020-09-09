Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said that drugmaker will follow the central drug regulator's instruction on suspension of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGIon Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in other countries.

On September 8, the clinical trials of one of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were suspended in the United Kingdom after a participant developed an unexplained illness.

In his show-cause notice, Dr V G Somani asked SII as to why the permission granted for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in the country be not suspended till patient safety is established.

"Whereas, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, Pune, till now has not informed the Central licensing authority regarding pausing the clinical trial carried out by AstraZeneca in other countries and also not submitted casualty analysis of the reported serious adverse event with the investigational vaccine for the continuation of phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the subject vaccine in the country in light of the safety concerns," said the show-cause notice accessed, according to news agency PTI.

Commenting on the show cause notice, Pune-bases vaccine maker said, "We are going by DCGI's direction and so far were not told to pause the trials. If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols."

In the show-cause notice, the drug regulator also mentioned that the clinical trials have been put on hold across countries where it is conducted i.e. USA, UK, Brazil and South Africa.

Last month, the DCGI had granted permission to the Pune-based SII to conduct Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Serum Institute of India partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, for India and low-and-middle income countries. Pune-based vaccine maker earlier shortlisted 17 sites in India for the Phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine. At least 1,600 candidates aged between 18 to 55, will participate in the trial.

On halting the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial in the UK, vaccine maker AstraZeneca said in a statement that "we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee." "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," the company added.

Earlier on Wednesday, SII, said, "We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via