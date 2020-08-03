Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to start advanced trial in India soon. How it will work

The panel had recommended that the human trial sites for the study should be distributed across the country. Around 1,600 people will participate in the clinical trial. Volunteers must be above 18 years old to take part in the study. Serum Institute has selected 17 institutions to conduct the the advanced trials. These sites are AIIMS-Delhi, B J Medical College in Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, AIIMS-Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysore.