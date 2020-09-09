Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials have not been paused in India: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Wednesday said that trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by University of Oxford and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, in the country is ongoing and has not faced any issues.

On September 8, the clinical trials of one of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were suspended in the UK after a participant developed an unexplained illness. Commenting on the recent reports on AstraZeneca halting the trials in the United Kingdom, Serum Institute of India, said, "We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all."

On halting the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial in the UK, vaccine maker AstraZeneca said in a statement that "we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee." "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," the company added.

Serum Institute of India partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate for India and low-and-middle income countries. Pune-based vaccine maker earlier shortlisted 17 sites in India for the Phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine. At least 1,600 candidates aged between 18 to 55, will participate in the trial.

"Phase 2/3 clinical trial will be observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield (COVID-19 vaccine) in healthy Indian adults," the study design mentioned.

"Each participant will administer two doses in a gap of four weeks. First dose will be given on day one and second dose will be scheduled on day 29," according to the study design by Serum Institute of India.

COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Jenner Institute, a part of the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford, showed a positive result in its initial trial. According to a report published in the British medical journal, The Lancet, the COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation earlier said that they will provide at-risk funding of $150 million to support Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing of two promising vaccines by University of Oxford and Novavax.

Under this agreement, drugmaker SII can charge a maximum of $3 per dose for the two COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine maker will get the funding from the Gates Foundation through international vaccine alliance GAVI.

