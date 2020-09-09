Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trials have not been paused in India: Serum Institute

On September 8, the clinical trials of one of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were suspended in the UK after a participant developed an unexplained illness. Commenting on the recent reports on AstraZeneca halting the trials in the United Kingdom, Serum Institute of India, said, "We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all."