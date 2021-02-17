This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2% for 2021
Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2% for 2021
2 min read.06:14 PM ISTPTI
Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics revised India's economic growth projection for 2021 to 10.2% from the earlier 8.8%, citing receding Covid-19 risks and the shift in the monetary policy outlook
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Wednesday revised India's economic growth projection for 2021 to 10.2% from the earlier 8.8%, citing receding Covid-19 risks and the shift in the monetary policy outlook.
Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Wednesday revised India's economic growth projection for 2021 to 10.2% from the earlier 8.8%, citing receding Covid-19 risks and the shift in the monetary policy outlook.
It further said the Budget 2021-22 will create positive externalities for the private sector, and forecast slower fiscal consolidation in FY22 than the government projections.
"Alongside the planned government spending boost in Q1 and receding Covid-19 risks, the shift in the monetary policy outlook supports our 2021 growth upgrade to 10.2% from 8.8% earlier," Oxford Economics said.
The forecasting firm also noted that India's latest Union Budget has raised hopes that fiscal policy will finally pick up the growth baton and ease pressure on the RBI to continue to lead the pandemic policy response.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We think the budget proposals will create positive externalities for the private sector, and forecast slower fiscal consolidation in FY2022 than the government projects.
"A proposed increase in capital expenditure should also lower the contractionary impact of the consolidation on GDP," it said.
Oxford Economics noted that if inflation risks materialise, the RBI may have to renege on its growth commitment, which is a downside risk to its growth forecast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It said the Budget has been largely perceived as supporting growth, despite a projected narrowing of the fiscal deficit from 9.5% of GDP in fiscal 2020-21 (ending March 2021) to 6.8% in 2021-22.