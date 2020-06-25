Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine in final trial stage

In India, four companies partnering to develop Covid-19 vaccine are in the preclinical trial stages to test their pharmacological effect and toxicity. Delhi-based Panacea Biotec is partnering with Refana Inc. in the US to develop an inactivated whole virus vaccine, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is working on three vaccine candidates, SII has three partnerships with Oxford-AstraZeneca, US-biotech firm Codagenix, and Austria’s Themis Bioscience and Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad and India Immunologicals in Hyderabad have also formed partnerships for the vaccine's development, HT report added.