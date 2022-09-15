Felix University: The Felix Scholarship was founded to offer gifted underprivileged students from India and certain other developing countries the opportunity of furthering their postgraduate education by attending a university in the UK. It offers scholarships at three universities - the University of Oxford, the University of Reading and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), part of the University of London. The Scholarships are open to: Academically gifted and underprivileged nationals of India, who must hold at least a first class Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university or a comparable institution; or Academically gifted and underprivileged individuals who are not nationals of India or an EEA country, who must hold at least a first class Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or a comparable institution and who are recommended by their chosen university. As per Leap Scholar, the scholarship covers 100 percent tuition fees. Apart from this, it also covers living costs and travel allowances from India to the UK and again back to India after course completion.