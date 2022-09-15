The fully-funded Cyril Shroff scholarships is being instituted to encourage research in pressing global issues involving law and policy, with a special emphasis on climate change and sustainability and also seek to support brain gain in the country by developing a pipeline of skilled talent and their research, the statement said.
Oxford University is offering fully-funded scholarships for Indian students studying research in law. Corporate lawyer, Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has instituted a chair at Oxford University. The chair will come up in Oxford University's India Centre for Sustainable Development (instituted in 2012) and will be based in the Somerville College.
As per the law firm, in the first year, the scholarship will cover the full expenses of three students from the country, however, the firm also added that the numbers of beneficiaries will go up but did not specify by how much or how much the total expenses it will incur per student.
The first batch will begin from 2023.
The Somerville College, founded in 1879, is among the first few British colleges to admit women and includes among its alumni, the first woman to practice law in India (Cornelia Sorabji), and prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and Indira Gandhi, Nobel laureate Dorothy Hodgkin.
With this, lets take a look at some of the scholarships offered to Indian students to apply for Oxford University.
Oxford & Cambridge Society of India: Based in News Delhi, it provides scholarship to study at Oxford or Cambridge University in the UK. Students must be a graduate of an Indian university if applying to a second undergraduate or for a post graduate course (applicants who are expected to graduate in the year of the award are also eligible to apply for the awards), or be from a school in India if applying for an undergraduate course. Students must intend to pursue a course of study that is one of the following: Research leading to the PhD degree; One-year post-graduate courses (e.g. MPhil, LLM, Diploma, CASM or Part III Maths, MBA, PGCE etc.); Taught and research based Masters programmes of various durations (including M. Sc., engineering, medicine); Second Bachelors degree as an Affiliated Student/Senior Status; Bachelors degree programme.
Currently the application is closed, but the application forms for OCSI scholarships are made available on the website of the Society by March every year.
Felix University: The Felix Scholarship was founded to offer gifted underprivileged students from India and certain other developing countries the opportunity of furthering their postgraduate education by attending a university in the UK. It offers scholarships at three universities - the University of Oxford, the University of Reading and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), part of the University of London. The Scholarships are open to: Academically gifted and underprivileged nationals of India, who must hold at least a first class Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university or a comparable institution; or Academically gifted and underprivileged individuals who are not nationals of India or an EEA country, who must hold at least a first class Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or a comparable institution and who are recommended by their chosen university. As per Leap Scholar, the scholarship covers 100 percent tuition fees. Apart from this, it also covers living costs and travel allowances from India to the UK and again back to India after course completion.
The RHODES Scholarships: There are five Rhodes Scholarships available each year for India. The scholarship is for not less than two years. In certain cases, at the discretion of the Academic Committee of the Rhodes Trust and the Rhodes Trustees, Scholars may apply for a third year of Scholarship to complete the DPhil. Students between 19 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the scholarship, they mush also have an excellent academic record. It covers the tuition fees and also offers monthly stipend for living and other monthly expenses to the students.
Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships: It grants scholarship to Indians in the early or middle stages of their careers who are living in India and working or studying in the arts, heritage conservation or the humanities. The age criteria for this scholarship is between 28 and 38. The applicant should have a first degree, diploma or professional qualification in their specialization. Applicants are shortlisted on the basis of their applications, and interviews will be held virtually in February 2022. The panels of Indian experts are chaired by CWIT. Results of the interviews are announced in early April.
Reach Oxford Scholarship: It offers scholarship to undergraduate students from India and many other countries. The scholarship covers course fees, a grant for living costs and one return air fare per year. The duration of the scholarship is 3 or 4 years depending on course length.
How to apply:
As per the website, to apply for the scholarship, students must make an application to the University of Oxford for an undergraduate course through UCAS by 15 October 2022, and be successful in gaining a place.
Details on how to apply for a scholarship for 2023 entry will be made available on this page in January 2023.
For 2023 entry applicants who apply by the 8 February 2023 scholarship deadline, the selection process will be undertaken in March 2023.
Applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application in April 2023.
Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme: The scholarship is awarded to students from India and many other countries applying for post graduate programs at Oxford University. As per the website, students should be intending to return to their country of ordinary residence once the course is completed. Students currently at Oxford are not eligible to apply unless they are already Weidenfeld-Hoffmann scholars. The scholarship will cover 100 percent of course fees and a grant for living costs (of at least £16,062). Awards are made for the full duration of your fee liability for the agreed course.
How to apply:
In order to be considered for this scholarship, you must select the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme in the University of Oxford Scholarships section of the University's graduate application form and submit your application for graduate study by the relevant December or January deadline for your course.
