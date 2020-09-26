Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM Hospital
BIG STORY

Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM Hospital

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
KEM is the first hospital in Mumbai where human trials of the vaccine will start today.
Edited By Staff Writer

KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three persons

The government-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three persons, said hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

The government-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three persons, said hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

"We have screened 13 persons so far, including 10 today, of which three will get the first shot of Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed Covishield vaccine on Saturday," he said.

"We have screened 13 persons so far, including 10 today, of which three will get the first shot of Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed Covishield vaccine on Saturday," he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Another person will get placebo as part of the standard testing procedure, he added.

KEM is the first hospital in Mumbai where human trials of the vaccine, being manufactured in the country by Pune- based Serum Institute of India, will begin on Saturday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated