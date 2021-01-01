Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield set to get approved in India today: Report

Cheaper and easier to distribute than rival vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is by far the most significant in the global fight against the novel coronavirus. Unlike the two messenger RNA vaccines by US firms Pfizer and Moderna, this vaccine could be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures of between two and eight degrees Celsius. The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at -20C, while the Pfizer/BioNTech product must be kept at -70C. It will be priced as little as $3 per dose.