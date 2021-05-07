The central government had on Thursday moved the apex court against an order of the Karnataka HC asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT
Calling it a well-calibrated exercise, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's petition against Karnataka High Court demanding it to increase the allocation of oxygen to 1,200 MT.
"It is a well-calibrated, well-considered judicial exercise by the HC and we see no reason to entertain the Centre's appeal," said Justice DY Chandrachud.
"We will not leave the citizens of Karnataka in the lurch," he added.
An SC bench was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.
Mehta stated in Friday's hearing that his objection was to the HC interfering with the Centre's oxygen allocation plan in a time of crisis.
"Every state needs it, but my concern is only with the HC directing it. If every HC starts doing it, it will be a problem," said the SG.
"We have a limited quantity and we can sit together," he added.