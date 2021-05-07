Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Oxygen allocation: SC rejects Centre's plea against Karnataka HC demanding increased quota

Oxygen allocation: SC rejects Centre's plea against Karnataka HC demanding increased quota

Premium
The Supreme Court
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Staff Writer

The central government had on Thursday moved the apex court against an order of the Karnataka HC asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT

Calling it a well-calibrated exercise, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's petition against Karnataka High Court demanding it to increase the allocation of oxygen to 1,200 MT.

Calling it a well-calibrated exercise, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Centre's petition against Karnataka High Court demanding it to increase the allocation of oxygen to 1,200 MT.

"It is a well-calibrated, well-considered judicial exercise by the HC and we see no reason to entertain the Centre's appeal," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"It is a well-calibrated, well-considered judicial exercise by the HC and we see no reason to entertain the Centre's appeal," said Justice DY Chandrachud.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We will not leave the citizens of Karnataka in the lurch," he added.

The central government had on Thursday moved the apex court against an order of the Karnataka HC asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT.

An SC bench was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

Mehta stated in Friday's hearing that his objection was to the HC interfering with the Centre's oxygen allocation plan in a time of crisis.

"Every state needs it, but my concern is only with the HC directing it. If every HC starts doing it, it will be a problem," said the SG.

"We have a limited quantity and we can sit together," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Over 10 lakh Covid vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in 3 days: Centre

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
Premium

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Premium

Petrol at 102-mark in Rajasthan, MP after 4th straight day of price hike

2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Premium

India's coronavirus surge pressures Modi to impose strict lockdown

3 min read . 11:22 AM IST

However, the SC bench said that the Karnataka HC's demand was not "reckless".

"Even with 3.95 lakh cases", Karnataka had requested 1,700 tonnes of oxygen and 1,100 MT was the minimum requirement, it said.

Justice Chandrachud also observed that the HC had passed the order taking note of the deaths in Chamrajnagar and Kalburgi, among other places, due to a shortage of oxygen.

The Supreme Court has for several days been hearing disputes between the centre and various states over the supply of oxygen and other essential resources amid the raging second wave of coronavirus.

On Delhi oxygen supply

Prior to hearing the case against Karnataka HC's order, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to supply 700 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi everyday "till further orders".

"Don't force us to take coercive steps. Tell your officers to comply with our order of 700 MT of oxygen every day," the SC told Mehta.

The apex court had on Thursday told the central government that Delhi must get at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day to meet the needs of Covid-19 patients.

"If nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution is done transparently by the Centre," the court said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!