Police on Thursday recovered 419 oxygen concentrators during raids at a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi and arrested four men.
A senior police officer said that the case of alleged hoarding of 524 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.
"With further seizure of 105 #OxygenConcentrator from Khan Chacha & Town Hall, 2 upscale restaurants in Khan Mkt, total 524 seized frm #blackmarketers Owner Navneet Kalra, also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. Manager, 3 staffers arrested by #DelhiPolice SouthDist. Further raids on," the Delhi Police had tweeted.
Navneet Kalra is the owner of all the three restaurants. His mobile phone is switched off and he is absconding, the police said.
The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.
The cost of one oxygen concentrator was between ₹16,000 to ₹22,000. Some of them had a capacity of five litres and some of nine litres. The accused were selling the machines between ₹50,000, to 70,000, police said.