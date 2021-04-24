NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out.

Modi said import of equipment required to provide oxygen to patients also needs to be expedited.

Finance minister, commerce and industry minister, health minister, Member NITI Aayog, Dr Randeep Guleria, and secretaries of the department of revenue, health and DPIIT, among others, participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Golden Hospital in the national capital reported death of 20 critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen. Several other hospitals continued to send SOS signals social media seeking help in procuring medical oxygen.

"SOS Fortis Shalimar bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients’ lives are at risk. We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance," tweeted Fortis healthcare on Saturday.

Similarly, Max healthcare also tweeted, “Less than 2 hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 covid pts admitted across. Supplies expected at 10am diverted".

Over the past 24 hours, India registered 3,46,786 fresh infections, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan accounting for 74.15% of the new cases, the government data showed.

India’s active caseload stands at 25,52,940, and 2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The government on Saturday waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three months, effective immediately.

To step up production and availability and meet the rising demand of oxygen, the government has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and related equipment for three months, an official statement said.

The items include medical grade oxygen, oxygen cannister, storage tanks, filling systems, containers, transport tanks, oxygen generators and ventilators with nasal canula.

It was also decided that basic customs duty on import of covid vaccines should also be waived off with immediate effect for three months, the statement said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has asked all field officials to clear shipments of oxygen as well as test kits and medical equipment, used in diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus infections, on highest priority.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has deployed additional doctors, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) COVID hospital in Delhi to deal with the surge in cases.

