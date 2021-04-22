OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Oxygen crisis: States should help each other in this pandemic, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days, said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt's estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier & increased it to 480 tons yesterday. We need more but we're thankful to them for this," said Delhi CM.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He also thanked the Centre for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital.

"Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to centre for this," Kejriwal said.

"Centre also allots companies that will supply oxygen to a particular state. Delhi doesn't produce Oxygen, supply here is done by other states...Some of the Govts, in whose states these companies are, had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies," said Delhi CM.

"In our increased quota, Oxygen is scheduled to come from Odisha too. So it will take some time for Oxygen to reach Delhi. We are making an effort to see if we can bring Oxygen from there by air route," he added.

He further said that states should help in other in this pandemic time.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Karnataka’s medical education minister K. Sudhakar (Photo: @mla_sudhakar on Twitter)Premium Premium

Karnataka asks Centre for 1,500 tonnes of oxygen, one lakh vials of Remdesivir

2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.Premium Premium

'I am healthy now after treatment': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad,Premium Premium

'Please help!': Frantic calls to save lives flood Twitter, Instagram in India

3 min read . 12:03 PM IST
A total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours,Premium Premium

AIIMS Covid-19 task force seeks doctors from other departments

1 min read . 11:51 AM IST

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout