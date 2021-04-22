Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days, said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt's estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier & increased it to 480 tons yesterday. We need more but we're thankful to them for this," said Delhi CM.

He also thanked the Centre for increasing the quota of oxygen for the national capital.

"Central government has increased Delhi's quota of oxygen. We are very grateful to centre for this," Kejriwal said.

"Centre also allots companies that will supply oxygen to a particular state. Delhi doesn't produce Oxygen, supply here is done by other states...Some of the Govts, in whose states these companies are, had stopped the supply that was to come to Delhi from these companies," said Delhi CM.

"In our increased quota, Oxygen is scheduled to come from Odisha too. So it will take some time for Oxygen to reach Delhi. We are making an effort to see if we can bring Oxygen from there by air route," he added.

He further said that states should help in other in this pandemic time.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

