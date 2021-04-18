The Central Government responded Sunday to reports on the shortage of medical oxygen . "Requirement for Medical Oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of Covid affected patients," the Centre said.

"In view of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, the requirement of oxygen for effective clinical treatment of Covid patients has also witnessed a manifold hike," the government said.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked them to take all measures to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all Chief Secretaries asking them to take all measures to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted. pic.twitter.com/RbQsaNmdNW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

"Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has conveyed that this has already reached about 60% of the total daily Oxygen production, and is expected to rise further," the order read.

"There have been reports of shortage of medical oxygen from some States and UTs," it added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Before the Covid pandemic hit India, our daily medical oxygen consumption was around 1000-1200 metric tonnes."

"But on April 15, 4,795 metric tonnes of medical oxygen was used in the country. We've increased production capacity in the last one year," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Capital is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for Covid-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

This comes hours after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," he tweeted on Sunday evening.

In an online briefing earlier in the day, the chief minister cited a shortage of oxygen at hospitals, particularly private ones, in Delhi.

A private hospital in the city closely missed a tragedy Saturday night due to a shortage of oxygen, he said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.