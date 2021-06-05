The Delhi government has sent the file of 5 lakh compensation to the family of those died of oxygen shortage to L-G Anil Baijal. Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the four-member committee will start its work soon after getting approval from the L-G.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the family of those who lost their lives due to oxygen shortage during Covid treatment.

On Friday, Sisodia informed that his government had set up a panel of medical experts to look into cases of death of patients reportedly due to a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid.

If the panel ascertains that death of a patient had occurred due to shortage of oxygen, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased, he added.

He also said that the file had been sent to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the panel will start working once the L-G approved it.

Delhi had witnessed a massive oxygen crisis during the second wave of Covid. Multiple hospitals had made frantic calls for oxygen supply and some of them had even reported deaths due to shortage.

Sisodia said that his government took the issue seriously and took a decision to form a four-member committee to look into the matter. "It is a committee comprising medical experts. We have sent the file for the L-G''s approval," he said.

"This committee will meet twice a week and will look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of the life-saving gas," he said.

The Deputy CM also said that the panel of four members will inspect claims of all those families who have lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity, and thereafter if validated, the process to disburse ₹5 lakh financial assistance to each family will begin.

