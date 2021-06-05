Indian Railways' Oxygen Expresses crossed the milestone of 25,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 25,629 MT of LMO in more than 1,503 tankers latched on to 368 Oxygen Expresses .

Assam received its fifth Oxygen Express with 80 MT LMO in 4 tankers from Jharkhand. More than 3000 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) offloaded in the state of Karnataka by Oxygen Expresses.

The trains started their deliveries 42 days back on 24th April in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen Expresses delivered the life-saving gas to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

According to a release by the railways ministry, 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5790 MT in Delhi, 2212 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3097 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2787 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2602 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2474 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam.

In order to increase the speed of delivery, railways is running Oxygen Express freight trains above an average speed of 55 kmph. The trains are running on high priority Green Corridor, with a sense of urgency.

