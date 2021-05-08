The Railways has delivered nearly 3,400 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in more than 220 tankers to various states since April 19, the national transporter said on Saturday.

So far, 54 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey, it said.

The railways said till now, 1,427 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been unloaded in Delhi, 230 tonnes in Maharashtra, 968 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 355 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 40 tonnes in Rajasthan.

Currently, 417 tonnes of LMO in 26 tankers are on way to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it said.

"Running of new Oxygen Expresses is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," the railways said.

The railways started running 'Oxygen Express' trains to transport liquid medical oxygen last month when the country reported acute shortage of the life-saving gas amid a deadly second COVID-19 wave.

