Oxygen Express: Railways to run more trains for MP, UP, Haryana, Telangana

Uttar Pradesh received multiple shipments through the Oxygen Express initiative. UP will receive its 7th Oxygen Express, which is expected to start shortly from Bokaro carrying three tankers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). In order to further boost up the oxygen supply, UP Govt. has also requested to transport 10 ft ISO containers loaded with Liquid Oxygen from Jamshedpur to Lucknow. Additional planning is required to transport ISO containers and Railways Officials are currently working on the best possible options to move ISO containers safely and securely. It is expected that ISO containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will start loading on 01 May 2021 at Jamshedpur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}