Oxygen Express train to soon reach Bokaro Steel Plant to bring supply to UP

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier said that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states. The Health Ministry further informed that in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, the states have requested Centre for more than 100 additional plants which are also being sanctioned. (ANI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}