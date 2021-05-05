The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that 34 Oxygen Express delivered more than 2,067 metric tonnes of liquid medic oxygen (LMO) in 137 tankers, so far.

National capital Delhi has received the highest share of oxygen, according to a press release by the Ministry of Railways. The Oxygen Express has delivered 707 MT of oxygen to Delhi. Uttar Pradesh has received 641 MT of oxygen, the ministry added.

"The Railways have delivered liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered around 2,067 Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 137 tankers to various states across the country," a statement from the ministry said.

It also said that so far, 34 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey.

While 174 tonnes of oxygen has been delivered to Maharashtra, 641 tonnes have been transported to Uttar Pradesh, 190 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh, 229 tonnes to Haryana, and 123 tonnes to Telangana.

The first Oxygen Express was run on April 19 when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load the gas. These seven trucks were loaded on flat wagons and they were moved to the loading location.

Each Oxygen Express trains' tankers carried nearly 16 tonnes of medical oxygen. These trains run at a speed of around 65 km per hour.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.