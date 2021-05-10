Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Oxygen Express with highest volumes of LMO to arrive Delhi from Gujarat's Hapa

Oxygen Express with highest volumes of LMO to arrive Delhi from Gujarat's Hapa

Premium
An Oxygen Express carrying 6 tankers with liquid oxygen
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST Staff Writer

According to Railways, the train has the highest volumes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) which is being transported on a single train.

Indian Railways on Monday informed that Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa will be offloaded in Delhi Cantt today.

Indian Railways on Monday informed that Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa will be offloaded in Delhi Cantt today.

According to Railways, the train has the highest volumes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) which is being transported on a single train.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to Railways, the train has the highest volumes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) which is being transported on a single train.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Ministry of Railways tweeted and informed about its departure of the train on Sunday night.

"Another Oxygen Express carrying 11 tankers with 224.67 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has departed from Hapa, Gujarat to Delhi Cantt. This train has highest volumes of LMO being transported on a single train," Ministry tweeted.

The Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 4,200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 268 tankers across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far. "Till now, 293 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1230 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: What is allowed and what's not

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Premium

Rupee gains under siege as health crisis fuels lockdown fears

2 min read . 07:15 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19: 17.56 cr free vaccine doses provided to states, says MoS Anurag Thakur

2 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Premium

Singapore tests thousands as unlinked Covid-19 cases persist

1 min read . 06:41 AM IST

"More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it added.

The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload reached 2,22,96,414, including 37,36,648 active cases, 1,83,17,404 discharges and 2,42,362 deaths.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!