Indian Railways' ‘Oxygen Express’ service which was was started in April has crossed 10, 000 MT of LMO delivery to the southern states of the country.

"So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 24840 MT of LMO in more than 1463 tankers to various states across the country.It may be noted that 359 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

"Among southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received more than 2500 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) each from Oxygen Expresses," it further added.

Till the time of this release, 6 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 587 MT of LMO in 30 tankers. Oxygen Expresses crossed 10000 MT of LMO delivery to the Southern States of country.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

"614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5826 MT in Delhi, 2135 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2870 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2711 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2528 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2184 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 320 MT in Assam," according to the statement.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur & Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni & Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai & Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad & Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt & Okhla in Delhi, Kota & Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri & Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore & Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda & Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

Criss crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.

Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through.





