Home >News >India >Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 2511 MT medical oxygen to states: Railways

Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 2511 MT medical oxygen to states: Railways

1 min read . 10:27 PM IST ANI

  • 40 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far
  • Till date 174 MT has offloaded in Maharashtra, 689 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 190 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 259 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1053 MT in Delhi

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2511 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 161 tankers to different states amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country due to rise in COVID-19 infections.

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered 2511MT (approx) of LMO in 161 tankers to various states across the country", informed the press release by the Ministry.

40 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

Till date 174 MT has offloaded in Maharashtra, 689 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 190 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 259 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1053 MT in Delhi.

Presently, 22 tankers are on the run with more than 400 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, the ministry said.

