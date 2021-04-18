Voicing concern over a shortage in supply of oxygen in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted in capital letters, "OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL."

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL," Kejriwal tweeted.





Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states.



OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

Moments later, Kejriwal wrote to Union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to ensure uninterrupted supply of 700MT of oxygen on daily basis & restoration of supply of 140MT of oxygen by INOX, one of the major supplier to various hospitals in Delhi.

Kejriwal's statement comes hours after giving an update on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Less than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of more than 20 million people, Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs.

"The bigger worry is that in last 24 hours positivity rate has increased to around 30% from 24% ... The cases are rising very rapidly. The beds are filling fast," Kejriwal told a news briefing.

In a separate statement, the Delhi government said it had informed Centre about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.

Kejriwal, earlier in the day, also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently supply of oxygen and reservation of 7,000 beds out of the Central government's 10,000 beds for COVID-infected patients in order to tackle the crisis. He also said that currently, only 1,800 beds have been reserved from Centre's side for Delhi's patients.

Delhi, which has imposed a weekend curfew, is among the worst-hit cities in India, where a second major wave of coronavirus infections is straining health infrastructure.

Delhi recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result, its chief minister said, urging the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis.

In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal administration about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.

Nationwide, India reported 261,500 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to nearly 14.8 million, second only to the United States, which has reported more than 31 million infections. The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150.

The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data showed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.