At least twenty-two Covid patients allegedly died after a hospital in Agra conducted an oxygen mock drill to check who all were vulnerable. In a video which has now gone viral on social media, a man can be heard saying that he got oxygen supply snapped for 5 minutes and this was part of an experiment to know who all can survive.

According to reports, the man in the video is Arinjay Jain, owner of Paras Hospital. The man said that the hospital feared oxygen shortage and decided to conduct a mock drill to check who all were critical.

The man said 22 Covid patients were found vulnerable. The drill was conducted at 7 AM. "They turned blue in 5 minutes," the man can be heard saying in the video.





PM: “मैंने ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं होने दी



CM: "ऑक्सीजन की कोई कमी नहीं। कमी की अफवाह फैलाने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त होगी।"



मंत्री: “मरीजों को जरूरत भर ऑक्सीजन दें। ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन न दें।



आगरा अस्पताल: "ऑक्सीजन खत्म थी। 22 मरीजों की ऑक्सीजन बंद करके मॉकड्रिल की।"



ज़िम्मेदार कौन? pic.twitter.com/DbiqtILE27 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 8, 2021

After the video went viral, Arinjay Jain spoke to India Today TV and said: "Mock drill does not mean snapping oxygen supply. 22 patients were identified who were very critical and were on ventilators. Their oxygen supply could not have been touched."

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that he had received a complaint that there were issues with providing oxygen at Paras Hospital. "Inquiry is underway, will let you know once investigation is completed," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Agra District Magistrate said that seven patients including Covid infected died in a private hospital due to alleged oxygen shortage on April 26 and 27.

"There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death. We will look into the video surfaced about their death," the DM said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi demanded strict action against those responsible for the reported death due to shortage of oxygen. He cited a news report about a purported video, in which a doctor admits that 22 people died after he shut oxygen for 5 minutes during a mock drill.

"There is an acute shortage of oxygen and humanity in BJP rule. There should be strict action against those responsible for this heinous crime. My condolences are with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

