The Delhi High Court on Saturday said hospitals should learn from their experiences regarding oxygen scarcity during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and set up plants for generating the life-saving gas.

The Delhi HC of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were hearing the cases regarding the shortage of oxygen supply, beds, and medicines in the hospitals in the national capital on Saturday.

Justices Sanghi and Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones.

"Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them," the bench said.

"You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant," the court said while hearing several pleas, on a holiday, with regard to the oxygen crisis and other Covid-19 related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

The HC also questioned the Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders. Also, one of the advocates in the Delhi High Court on Saturday broke down during the hearing on oxygen shortage in the national capital and said, the "State has failed in its fundamental obligation in protecting basic fundamental right, that is, right to life contained under the Article 21".

