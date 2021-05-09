Oxygen plants to get 24x7 power

A case in point being industrial gases firm Linde India’s Selaqui plant near Dehradun that supplies oxygen to Delhi. With the power supply to the plant tripping three times in 10 days, it was found that there was a dump yard en route to the 14km power-supply link that was triggering the outage, as birds were hitting the line during their flight. To resolve the issue, the entire 4-km-long overhead cable stretch, wherein this tripping was happening, is being moved underground by the Uttarakhand discom.