Home >News >India >Oxygen situation has improved in Delhi, will give surplus oxygen to states in need: Manish Sisodia

Oxygen situation has improved in Delhi, will give surplus oxygen to states in need: Manish Sisodia

Premium
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sisodia said Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the positivity rate stands at 14%.

The Delhi government has written to the Centre, saying the surplus oxygen that is being given to it can be supplied to other states, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. ''Today, after assessment of the COVID19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the States who need it,'' he said.

He said the national capital had a requirement of 700 MT of oxygen when the number of cases was rising but now that the figure is showing a declining trend, the requirement has come down to 582 MT.

He thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for coming to the aid of the people of Delhi while they were in distress due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. He added that the national capital has seen a sharp reduction in number of covid cases, also, there are more beds available in hospitals now and oxygen situation has improved.

Sisodia said Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period and the positivity rate has gone down to 14%.

(With inputs from agencies)

