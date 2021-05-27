NEW DELHI : Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) supply from Odisha to other states remained uninterrupted despite cyclone Yaas and the steel plants there did not face any impact on oxygen production.

While the central government said it held a meeting with steel plants and that oxygen supply continues unhindered, the Odisha state police said it continued providing logistics support for the movement of oxygen tankers.

Y.K. Jethwa, additional director general of police in Odisha and nodal officer in charge of coordinating transportation of medical oxygen, said oxygen-filled tankers were escorted by police teams and shared a video of their movement from places such as Rourkela, Jajpur, and Angul, which are home to several steel plants.

The Union steel ministry had a meeting on the issue before the cyclone day, and it was “also planned that temporarily for 2 to 4 days, the states which were dependent on Kalinga Nagar and Angul plants of Odisha would draw from Tata’s Jamshedpur plant".

“It is confirmed that no power disruption was experienced by any steel plant located in Angul, Kalinga Nagar and Rourkela in Odisha. Tata representatives, who have plants in Odisha, have confirmed that there has not been any impact of cyclone Yaas on the LMO production on the Tata Steel plants," the Union government said on Thursday.

“Dispatch of LMO from all the attached oxygen plants in Kalinga Nagar, Jamshedpur and Angul continued as usual without any disruption," the Union government added.

There was a reduction in tankers reaching Kalinga Nagar as the same were diverted to Jamshedpur. This was as per the contingency plan because of the impending cyclone. SAIL plants at Durgapur, Burnpur, and Rourkela were also well prepared.

"The standard operating procedure for handling such situations was reiterated to all concerned. No disruption of steel production or oxygen supply took place. Similarly, JSPL and JSW, who have plants in Angul and Jharsuguda in Odisha, were well prepared and did not face any disruption during cyclone Yaas," the Union steel ministry reiterated.

The state has supplied over 17,000 MT of oxygen to 14 states and Union territories in less than a month’s time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.