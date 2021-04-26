Oxygen supply from Odisha to other states increased to 1,268 MT

NEW DELHI : The government of Odisha on Monday said it has further increased oxygen supply, and in the last three-and-a-half days, has sent 1,268 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen to covid-hit states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

“67 containers carrying 1,268 MT medical oxygen escorted and sent so far…more are leaving today," said Y.K. Jethwa, additional director general of police in Odisha.

Jethwa, who is also the nodal officer for coordinating transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing deficit, said these oxygen filled takers are being sent from places such as Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul, home to several steel plants.

“Dedicated corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. Odisha police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other needy states," he said.

Each tanker is being geo-tagged to track them better, and recipient states are in touch with Odisha administration. He said about 20 rankers are being dispatched every day.

Odisha's response comes after chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few of his state counterparts on 22 April, and offered to help them with oxygen. On Sunday, Patnaik in a video message to the state also spoke about how his state is supplying oxygen to several states.

Union steel and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in touch with all the steel companies and also with the Odisha administration, and he has directed the steel plants to provide all support in oxygen supply, his office in Delhi informed.

