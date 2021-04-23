The distribution of oxygen to all health establishments will be strictly regulated as per government orders, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its new guidelines on Thursday.

Issuing a seven-point directive, DDMA said its order will specify the daily allocation for all health establishments as well as the 'inter-state distribution' amongst different suppliers.

"The allocation order shall supersede any existing contractual arrangements entered into by any health establishment with any supplier until further orders," it said.

The DDMA also appointed three IAS officers to oversee the demand-supply chain, the transportation and the grievance redressal mechanism of hospitals.

It has asked the Delhi police to monitor and control the movement of all the oxygen tankers through green corridors.

The authority has also asked hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen. The committee shall collect data on usage and stock of oxygen and furnish daily data and information as required by the government.

All hospitals have been asked to appoint nodal officers who shall be available round the clock for any matter relating to the coordination and redressal of grievances pertaining to the supply of medical oxygen.

Shortage of supply

The directions came in the backdrop of several private hospitals in Delhi struggling to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients for the third consecutive day on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The hospitals requested the city government to transfer the patients to other healthcare facilities.

While some of these hospitals have been able to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight, a government official said.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said six private hospitals had exhausted their oxygen supply by Thursday evening. These include Rathi Hospital, Santom Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Shanti Mukund, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital and UK Nursing Home.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital registered 26,169 new Covid-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities Delhi has registered in a single day.

As of now, there are 91,618 active Covid-19 cases in the city while the death toll has mounted to 13,193.

With inputs from agencies.

