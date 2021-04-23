Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals to be regulated: DDMA issues guidelines on allocation

Oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals to be regulated: DDMA issues guidelines on allocation

Premium
As per official statistics, 171.85 MT medical oxygen was supplied to Delhi between 10 pm on 21 April and 6 am on 22 April
2 min read . 06:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • All hospitals have been asked to appoint nodal officers who shall be available round the clock
  • The national capital registered 26,169 new Covid-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours

The distribution of oxygen to all health establishments will be strictly regulated as per government orders, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its new guidelines on Thursday.

The distribution of oxygen to all health establishments will be strictly regulated as per government orders, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its new guidelines on Thursday.

Issuing a seven-point directive, DDMA said its order will specify the daily allocation for all health establishments as well as the 'inter-state distribution' amongst different suppliers.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Issuing a seven-point directive, DDMA said its order will specify the daily allocation for all health establishments as well as the 'inter-state distribution' amongst different suppliers.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The allocation order shall supersede any existing contractual arrangements entered into by any health establishment with any supplier until further orders," it said.

The DDMA also appointed three IAS officers to oversee the demand-supply chain, the transportation and the grievance redressal mechanism of hospitals.

It has asked the Delhi police to monitor and control the movement of all the oxygen tankers through green corridors.

The authority has also asked hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen. The committee shall collect data on usage and stock of oxygen and furnish daily data and information as required by the government.

All hospitals have been asked to appoint nodal officers who shall be available round the clock for any matter relating to the coordination and redressal of grievances pertaining to the supply of medical oxygen.

Shortage of supply

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-19: Climber tests positive at Everest base camp

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Premium

New Covid curbs come into force in Maharashtra: What's allowed, what's not

3 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Only symptomatic health care workers to be tested at AIIMS Delhi

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: Pune woman loses over 3.98 crore to online fraudsters

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

The directions came in the backdrop of several private hospitals in Delhi struggling to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients for the third consecutive day on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The hospitals requested the city government to transfer the patients to other healthcare facilities.

While some of these hospitals have been able to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight, a government official said.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said six private hospitals had exhausted their oxygen supply by Thursday evening. These include Rathi Hospital, Santom Hospital, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, Shanti Mukund, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital and UK Nursing Home.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital registered 26,169 new Covid-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities Delhi has registered in a single day.

As of now, there are 91,618 active Covid-19 cases in the city while the death toll has mounted to 13,193.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.