Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal says, ‘in the market for some dad-level wisdom’

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal has shared an emotional note as he announced his wife Geetansha's pregnancy on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The entrepreneur shared a romantic note about how his wife remained a constant support even before he became a successful businessman.

Agarwal wrote, "I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together. This year, we got married, which was one of the happiest moments of my life. And my family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on (and process) our transition from being children to teenagers to partners, to parents, I couldn’t be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone but I’m glad I got to share it all with you. It’s time to share parenthood!" After announcing their wife's pregnancy, the Oyo CEO sought recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys from his followers. Agarwal added, "And if you happen to be a startup with something innovative, even better. Seriously, I'm in the market for some dad-level wisdom here".

Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on 7 March. Their wedding reception was attended by bigshots of the business and startup world such as Softbank Group founder Masayoshi Son, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Paytm head Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, and several others.

Meanwhile Oyo Hotels is in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. to refinance a $660 million loan as it eeks more time to cut debt following a delay in its initial public offering.

Oravel Stays Pvt, as Oyo’s parent company is known, is seeking to extend maturity to five years compared with the existing 2026 deadline, Bloomberg news agency reported.

Oyo’s wait for the IPO has proved to be longer than expected. Agarwal has been trying for years to push through an IPO for the startup, which is 47% owned by Softbank. Airbnb Inc. is also one of its backers.

