Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal says, ‘in the market for some dad-level wisdom’
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife's pregnancy on X platform, seeks recommendations for baby products
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal has shared an emotional note as he announced his wife Geetansha's pregnancy on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The entrepreneur shared a romantic note about how his wife remained a constant support even before he became a successful businessman.
Agarwal tied the knot with Geetansha Sood on 7 March. Their wedding reception was attended by bigshots of the business and startup world such as Softbank Group founder Masayoshi Son, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Paytm head Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, and several others.
Meanwhile Oyo Hotels is in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. to refinance a $660 million loan as it eeks more time to cut debt following a delay in its initial public offering.
Oravel Stays Pvt, as Oyo’s parent company is known, is seeking to extend maturity to five years compared with the existing 2026 deadline, Bloomberg news agency reported.
Oyo’s wait for the IPO has proved to be longer than expected. Agarwal has been trying for years to push through an IPO for the startup, which is 47% owned by Softbank. Airbnb Inc. is also one of its backers.
