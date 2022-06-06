NEW DELHI : A report by travel tech firm OYO has marked Varanasi, Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi as the top pilgrimage destinations.

'India's Treasure Trove of Cultural Travel 2022' by OYO mentions that with over 3.5 times growth over the past year, Srinagar clocked the highest growth in bookings among cultural destinations in 2022.

the increased instances of terrorist activities tends to affect the tourist count in the beautiful valley negatively.

Pahalgam and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir also ranked among the top cultural destinations in India, the report released on Monday said.

As per OYO's booking data analysed between January to April 2022, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Bodhgaya, Shirdi and Jammu are among India's top five cultural destinations in order of ranking.

"Varanasi, seen by many as the spiritual hub, tops the chart as the most popular pilgrimage destination in India in 2022. This is followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi. Besides this, OYO's Mid-Summer Vacation Index also highlights keen consumer interest in visiting Vaishno Devi this summer," it said.

As per the report, when it comes to heritage sites, Ajanta & Ellora caves in Aurangabad and Taj Mahal in Agra were tied for the top spot. Hampi, Khajuraho and Mahabalipuram round up the balance of the top five heritage sites.

"Cultural tourism has always been a huge contributor to India's tourism economy. With an increase in domestic travel across India, people are looking forward to exploring rich cultural destinations over the past few years," Shreerang Godbole, SVP - Product & Chief Service Officer - OYO, said.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra has seen quite many deaths since its inception on 3 May this year.

There have been two incidents went a bus carrying pilgrims overturned or fell into a gorge thereby killing almost 30 people. In another cause for concern, a several people have died of suspected cardiac arrests, taking the toll to 101 so far.

The Uttarakhand government therefore, has said that pilgrims above the age of 50 who are planning to take the Char Dham yatra will now have to undergo mandatory health screening.