OYO marks these cities as the top pilgrimage destinations in India. Read here

"Varanasi, seen by many as the spiritual hub, tops the chart as the most popular pilgrimage destination in India in 2022. This is followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Shirdi. Besides this, OYO's Mid-Summer Vacation Index also highlights keen consumer interest in visiting Vaishno Devi this summer," it said.

