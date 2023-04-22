‘Don’t forget your roots', says OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

‘Don’t forget your roots', says OYO's Ritesh Agarwal1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
- Ritesh Agarwal was invited as the guest of honour at the seventh convocation of IIM Nagpur, which took place at its Mihan campus.
Ritesh Agarwal, the CEO and founder of OYO, shared a meaningful life lesson with the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur via a video posted on Twitter.
Softbank-backed OYO's CEO revealed that his mother's words have always resonated with him and he shared her invaluable advice that continues to hold great significance in his life.
"Jo ped sabse bade hote hain, woh sabse zyada jhuke huye hote hain.' (The more successful you become in life, the more rooted you should be.) I recently got the opportunity to share some of my stories, experiences and lessons with the amazing students of @IIMNagpurIndia. This particular lesson that my family taught me early on in life, continues to remain so close to my heart," Agarwal wrote in the caption of the post.
Agarwal further added “So as you become more successful in life, you should remember that you should be rooted to where you are at today or where you were at two years back when you came here because while you should not forget that you are pursuing excellence and you want to build the biggest businesses in the world, but being rooted to saying that I come from Raigad and I wanted to make this positive difference is valuable in every bit of life."
The seventh convocation of IIM Nagpur was held on April 8 at its Mihan campus, where Ritesh Agarwal was invited as the guest of honour. The official Twitter handle of IIM Nagpur shared several pictures from the event, which showcased the institute's grand celebration of the convocation ceremony.
