Ozempic debuts in India in new pen format — Prices start at ₹2,200

Novo Nordisk launched Ozempic in India on Friday, pricing the 0.25 mg dose at $24.35 (approx ₹2,200) per week, as it seeks to tap into the country’s rapidly expanding diabetes and obesity market, where demand for weight-loss treatments is soaring, Reuters reported.

Ozempic will be sold in a pen format in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses, the drugmaker said.

Novo set monthly prices at 8,800 rupees for the 0.25 mg dose, 10,170 rupees for 0.5 mg and 11,175 rupees for 1 mg. Each pen contains four weekly doses.

“Ozempic, a once-weekly injectable approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for type 2 diabetes, has become a global bestseller and is widely used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing effects. It also protects patients from the risk of cardiovascular events and kidney issues,” Novo said.

“Ozempic also helps people with weight-loss of up to 8 kilograms in people with diabetes... So, this medication has benefits beyond glycemic control,” Novo Nordisk India head Vikrant Shrotriya said, as reported by Reuters.

India has the world’s second-largest population of people with type 2 diabetes, after China, and is also seeing rising obesity rates — making it a key market for pharmaceutical companies racing to capture the booming weight-loss drug sector.

Analysts project that this market could reach $150 billion annually by the end of the decade.

Novo Nordisk had planned to introduce Ozempic in India this month, Reuters previously reported, aiming to establish an early presence before local generic manufacturers launch more affordable versions. The patent for semaglutide expires in March 2026,according to Reuters.