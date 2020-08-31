P.C. Mody gets six-month extension as CBDT chief

New Delhi: The government has extended the term of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody by six months, said an official order on Monday.

The decision was taken by the appointments committee of the cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The extension is for six months with effect from 1 September till end of February 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the order.

The chairman was given an extension of one year last August. At CBDT, Mody has been leading the government’s efforts to check black money, formalise the economy by encouraging electronic payments and make tax administration more transparent and accountable.

One major development during his term as chairman is the introduction of faceless assessment and scrutiny, which has now been scaled up to include all assessments other than a few specified cases. Under Mody, CBDT has also scaled up its information gathering efforts to improve tax compliance.

