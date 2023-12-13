P. Chidambaram attends Pranab Mukherjee's daughter's book launch days after her remarks on Congress, Rahul Gandhi
P. Chidambaram was the only Congress leader to attend Pranab Mukherjee's daughter's book launch days after Sharmistha Mukherjee's remarks on the party and Rahul Gandhi.
P. Chidambaram attended the book launch commemorating the late Pranab Mukherjee. A few days back, the veteran Congress leader’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, who turned her father's diary entries into a book, made several “not-so-great" revelations about Congress and Rahul Gandhi.