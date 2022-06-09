P Chidambaram mocks NDA government for rejecting Environment Performance Index 20223 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 11:07 AM IST
India rejected the Environment Performance Index 2022, which had ranked it lowest out of 180 nations.
India rejected the Environment Performance Index 2022, which had ranked it lowest out of 180 nations.
Listen to this article
Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has mocked the NDA government for rejecting India’s ranking at the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2022, which ranked it lowest out of 180 countries.