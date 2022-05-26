P Chidambaram's son gets interim protection till 30 May in Chinese visa scam

P Chidambaram's son gets interim protection till 30 May in Chinese visa scam1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- ED registered a money laundering case against P Chidambaram's son MP Karti Chidambaram in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laundering case registered by ED in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, news agency ANI said.
Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against him in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister, officials said. The ED's action came amid inputs that the Congress MP would join the investigation at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi.
"The ED has filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognizance of a recent First Information Report registered by the CBI in the case," officials added. It is alleged that Karti Chidambaram received ₹50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Karti Chidambaram reached the CBI headquarters to join the investigation into an alleged scam.
A special court had ordered him to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court itself. The MP returned from his trip on Wednesday. He arrived at the CBI office on Thursday morning to answer questions related to the case.
Earlier on Tuesday Karti P Chidambaram claimed that he is not involved in the Visa case, anyhow
Earlier on Tuesday Karti P Chidambaram claimed that he is not involved in the Visa case, anyhow