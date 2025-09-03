P Chidambaram slams ‘inane’ SCO declaration on terrorism - ‘it was signed and adopted by Pakistan’

Congress leader P Chidambaram has criticised the Tianjin Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on terrorism, calling it ‘inane’.

Advertisement

The former Union Home Minister pointed out that Pakistan's signature on the declaration signed during the summit held in China's Tianjin earlier this week shows that countries across the world do not differentiate between ‘terrorism-exporting’ and ‘terrorism-affected’ nations.

"The Tianjin Declaration strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It was signed and adopted by Pakistan. That shows the worth of the Declaration," Chidambaram wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

Member nations of the SCO, the Tianjin Declaration issued at the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, strongly condemned the 22 April 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and those injured.

The declaration underscored the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors accountable. The 10-member SCO on 1 September ‘strongly condemned’ terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the attacks on Jaffer Express and Khuzdar in Pakistan earlier this year.

"Unless countries of the world are able to distinguish between terrorism-exporting nations and terrorism-affected nations, such inane Declarations will be signed and adopted," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

Unless countries of the world are able to distinguish between terrorism-exporting nations and terrorism-affected nations, such inane Declarations will be signed and adopted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked member states for their solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, and urged that there should be no double standards in fighting terrorism.

Advertisement