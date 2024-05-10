P Chidambaram threatens Election Commission over Mallikarjun Kharge's letter, says EC should remember that...
Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “When RBI, C&AG, Finance Commission and other bodies can be criticised, why does ECI think it should not be criticized.”
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for taking exception to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter over “discrepancies in the voting data". In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "ECI should remember that it is not beyond criticism".