Packaged goods firms flag inflation risk as costs jump

Margins of consumer durable and appliance makers will also come under pressure. “Ebitda margins of the white goods and durables sector have been negatively correlated with crude oil prices historically," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note to clients on Friday. They said that consumer durable manufacturers have passed on the increase in costs with a lag of two-to-three quarters. However, there is also a sharp margin recovery whenever crude oil prices have declined in subsequent years.