Packaged, healthy foods to remain in favour post-covid: Report

This gives packaged food and beverage companies opportunities to expand their portfolios to cater to these demands. “We believe that one of the biggest consumer behaviour shifts during the first lockdown has been accelerated adoption of packaged and healthy foods. Consumers have started to realise that the only way to stay safe during the pandemic is improve their immunity and take care of themselves and have started looking into the labelling of products to understand what is good for them and what is not," it said in its note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}