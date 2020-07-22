Home >News >India >PACL Chit Fund Scam: Sebi asks investors to rectify errors in applications
PACL Ltd was banned in 2015 by Sebi for illegally collecting at least ₹49,100 crore from 58 million investors over 15 years. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
PACL Ltd was banned in 2015 by Sebi for illegally collecting at least 49,100 crore from 58 million investors over 15 years. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

PACL Chit Fund Scam: Sebi asks investors to rectify errors in applications

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 06:48 AM IST Avneet Kaur

  • Investors can check the status of their claim application on www.sebipaclrefund.co.in
  • The PACL scam which was found to have illegally collected over 49,100 crore over a period of 18 years is considered to be one of the biggest chit-fund scams in India

Sebi on Tuesday issued a notice to ask the investors or applicants of Pearls Agrotech Corporation (PACL), with claims between 5,000 and 7,000 to check the status of their claim applications online and rectify the deficiencies for settlement of the claims. The portal will be operational from August 1, 2020 to October 30, 2020.

Investors can check the status of their claim application on www.sebipaclrefund.co.in .

The PACL scam which was found to have illegally collected over 49,100 crore over a period of 18 years is considered to be one of the biggest chit-fund scams in India. The company was started in 1982. PACL and Pearls Golden Forest Limited(PGFL) illegally raised money from the poor on the pretext of sale and development of agriculture land.

The Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee had, subsequent to making payment to 570,706 eligible investors of PACL Ltd. having claim amount upto 5000 , initiated the process of payment to investors having claim amount between 5,000 and 7,000 during the period March, 2020 to April, 2020.

"Pursuant to the same, refunds were effected in respect of 2,59,862 eligible applicants. Certain applications having claim amount between 5,000 and 7,000 could not be processed further on account of one or more of the deficiencies. In this connection, the Committee has decided to provide an opportunity to all investors/applicants with claims between 5,000 and 7,000, to make good deficiencies as may be applicable to their claims, so as to enable their claims to be processed," Sebi notice said.

The Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee is a Committee constituted by the SEBI for selling the properties of PACL Ltd and using the sale proceeds to refund the investors who have invested their money in PACL Ltd.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The tribunal further noted that the amount mobilised during the period from September 2013 to June 2014 has not been refunded to the investors. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

SAT upholds Sebi's order levying fine of 2,423 crore on PACL directors

2 min read . 14 Jan 2020
The regulator also asked other investors of PACL to await committee's notification (Reuters )

PACL investors' refund applications under process: Sebi

1 min read . 16 Oct 2019
PACL case: Deadline for investors to submit claims extended till July 31

PACL case: Deadline for investors to submit claims extended till July 31

1 min read . 26 Apr 2019
The Supreme Court has also appointed a committee to oversee the sale of assets and the process of refunding investors. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Supreme Court permits PACL to sell property under Lodha panel, Sebi eye

2 min read . 24 Feb 2018
PACL had raised Rs49,100 crore from nearly 5 crore investors that it needs to refund along with promised returns, interest payout and other charges, as per a recent Sebi order. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

PACL case: ED attaches assets worth Rs472 crore in Australia

2 min read . 09 Jan 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout