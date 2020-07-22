PACL Chit Fund Scam: Sebi asks investors to rectify errors in applications

"Pursuant to the same, refunds were effected in respect of 2,59,862 eligible applicants. Certain applications having claim amount between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000 could not be processed further on account of one or more of the deficiencies. In this connection, the Committee has decided to provide an opportunity to all investors/applicants with claims between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000, to make good deficiencies as may be applicable to their claims, so as to enable their claims to be processed," Sebi notice said.