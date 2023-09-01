Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Paddy acreage up; pulses, cotton drop

Paddy acreage up; pulses, cotton drop

2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST Puja Das

  • Total kharif planting increased by 4.6% compared to last year, reaching 107.8 million hectares (mh)

Paddy cultivation saw a significant boost, rising 14.3% to 39.8 mh.

NEW DELHI :Amid erratic monsoon rainfall, cultivation of essential crops such as pulses, oilseeds, and cotton declined, but the overall cultivated area increased due to a rise in paddy plantation.

According to data from the agriculture ministry released on Friday, total kharif planting increased by 4.6% compared to last year, reaching 107.8 million hectares (mh).

Paddy cultivation saw a significant boost, rising 14.3% to 39.8 mh. In contrast, cultivation of pulses fell 11% to 11.9 mh, including a 2.6% dip in tur (arhar or pigeon pea) and nearly 5% drop in urad (black gram) to 4.3 mh and 3.2 mh, respectively. Consequently, the price of tur and urad, collectively constituting two-thirds of the kharif pulses basket, rose significantly. The cultivation area for cotton and oilseeds also contracted, falling by approximately 2.6% to 12.3 mh and 1.8% to 19 mh, respectively.

According to experts, planting of pulses is unlikely to see further expansion, as most of the area has been covered. The rains in September will play a crucial role in determining the fate of oilseeds, rice and sugarcane crops. “Most of the sowing is over and 90-95% of normal area is covered. Therefore, it is not likely to affect fresh sowing and where sowing is lower, there will be no further sowing, for example pulses, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said. “In September, rainfall will affect prospects of crops that require water when flowering and there can be concern for oilseeds besides rice and sugar cane."

Additionally, experts said the monsoon rainfall in September will be crucial for crop growth and yield.. “Deficit rain in August can lead to lower yields, moisture stress and small-size bean or grain for soybean, maize and tur. It can reduce water availability for paddy fields, affecting transplanting and growth," Alekh Sanghera, co-founder and chief executive, FarMart, said.

If the rain does not pick up soon, it could have a negative impact on agriculture and water availability at a time when water reservoir levels are dipping due to slow-paced monsoon," Sanghera added.

After a driest and warmest August in 122 years, India Meteorological Department’s normal rainfall forecast at 91-109% brought relief to many sectors, including agriculture.

Rainfall in the June-September monsoon season drives India’s $3 trillion economy, bringing nearly 75% of the country’s annual rains which are crucial for agriculture and for replenishing reservoirs and aquifers along with meeting power demand. Over half of India’s arable land is rain fed and agriculture is among the biggest employment generators.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.