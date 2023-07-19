Flooded paddy fields in Punjab, Haryana to depress crop yields

Flooded paddy fields in Punjab, Haryana to depress crop yields1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana have witnessed rainfall in large excess of 96% and 91% above the long period average (LPA), respectively during 1 June to 12 July
New Delhi: Paddy farmers in Punjab and Haryana are in distress as 60% of their cultivated land is under water after the extremely heavy rainfall between 7 July and 10 July. This may hit yields significantly resulting in lower crop production if the paddy fields are not affected further.
